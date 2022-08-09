Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield celebrated their fourth league title in a row in April

The countdown is well and truly on to the start of the new Irish Premiership season.

Last term delivered drama aplenty in front of much-increased attendances as Linfield held off a sustained challenge from Cliftonville to secure a fourth successive league title on the final day.

Larne saw off Glentoran via a play-off to clinch the one remaining place in European club competition offered by the league, while Crusaders dramatically sealed Irish Cup glory and Cliftonville took the League Cup honours.

This year's campaign has all the makings of another thriller, and with anticipation mounting we assess the prospects for the forthcoming nine months of action.

Can anyone break Linfield's title stranglehold?

Robbie McDaid completed his long-mooted move from Glentoran to Linfield during the close season

The signs look ominous for challengers to Linfield's recent dominance, the Blues having now racked up five championship successes in the past six years.

Despite being pushed right to the finishing line by Cliftonville, David Healy's side held their nerve and dealt with the pressure of being frontrunners and favourites, an experience which should again stand them in good stead for the season ahead.

The south Belfast side achieved their success with a squad boasting a number of new faces, including several acquisitions during the January transfer window to help them over the line.

The champions have not been resting on their laurels, making further significant additions, including Joel Cooper, who returns from Oxford United for his third spell at the club, one of those on loan.

Healy will hope the loss of top scorer Christy Manzinga can be offset by the capture of Chris McKee on a permanent move from Rangers, Robbie McDaid's switch from cross-city rivals Glentoran and Eetu Vertainen returning on a season-long loan.

Daniel Finlayson is also on loan from St Mirren. The Blues will start as favourites to retain the Gibson Cup.

What of the north Belfast challenge?

Adam Lecky and Luke Turner are set to be important players for Crusaders and Cliftinville in the forthcoming campaign

Cliftonville and Crusaders ended the 2021-22 season with reason to feel satisfied, collecting the two premier knockout prizes in the local game and both qualifying for European club competition.

The Reds stayed the course and emerged as the primary challengers to the defending champions, a title bid built on the foundations of an impressive home record and a solid defence.

Manager Paddy McLaughlin has bolstered his squad by making former Aberdeen defender Luke Turner's move permanent and signing Jamie Robinson from Chesterfield, Gerard Storey from Derry City, goalkeeper Fynn Talley on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, ex-Bohemians winger Stephen Mallon and Ronan Hale from Larne.

North Belfast rivals Crusaders put together a strong finish to the season in finishing fourth in the Premiership and ended on a high with their Irish Cup success to return to continental competition for the first time since 2019.

Compared to their derby rivals, the Crues have had a fairly quiet close season in terms of arrivals with boss Stephen Baxter recruiting Dean Ebbe from Welsh outfit The New Saints and ex-Northern Ireland youth international Rory McKeown from Team Wellington.

Both clubs will have realistic aspirations of mounting sustained title challenges and enjoying more cup success.

Can rejuvenated Glens and Larne fully realise their ambitions?

Larne's Cian Bolger in action against Glentoran forward Jay Donnelly

Larne and Glentoran both began the last campaign with genuine hopes of contending for the league crown but both fell some way short of fulfilling their ambition.

The Inver men failed to find the necessary consistency but at least had the consolation of picking up some silverware in the form of the County Antrim Shield.

A strong run of just one defeat in 21 top-flight matches either side of Christmas appeared to put the Glens in a strong position - only for Mick McDermott's men to falter in the latter stages.

That disappointment was compounded by the Glens' defeat at the hands of Larne in the end-of-season European play-off - this soon after being thrown out of the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player despite a prolonged series of appeals.

The Glens have been busy in the transfer market during the summer in a bid to breathe fresh life into their attempt to secure a first Irish League championship since 2009, albeit perhaps not so far attracting some of the headline-grabbing names who have embellished their squad in recent years.

Their new recruits include goalkeepers Oliver Webb and Mike Argyrides, central defenders Aidan Wilson and Harry Murphy, midfielder James Singleton and forwards Ally Roy and Danny Purkis.

Larne have been similarly active, snapping up goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, defender Aaron Donnelly, midfielders Leroy Millar, Max Hutchison and Shea Gordon, plus strikers Paul O'Neill and Daniel Kearns, both from Cliftonville.

The teams will contest the first fixture of the new season at Inver Park on Friday 12 August.

The established 'middle order'?

Oran Kearney's Coleraine failed to scale the heights of their league form of previous seasons

Having been league runners-up for three seasons out of four, Coleraine had to settle for a more lowly sixth place finish in 2021-22.

Manager Oran Kearney will hope his charges can improve on that position and to that end has drafted in Conor McDermott and Michael McCrudden from Cliftonville, Dean Jarvis and Lee Lynch from Larne, plus Jack O'Mahony from Glenavon and Evan McLaughlin on loan from Derry City.

The Lurgan Blues came home seventh again last time out and look set to be battling for a mid-table spot again, with a berth in the top six post-split a realistic target.

Among Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton's signings are goalkeeper Rory Brown, defender Micheal Glynn on loan from Derry City, forward Eoin Bradley and ex-Derry midfielder Jack Malone.

Ballymena United occupied eighth position for the second year in a row last season and suffered a heart-breaking last-gasp extra-time defeat by Crusaders in the Irish Cup final.

Manager David Jeffrey has been busy in the transfer market, adding Sean O'Neill, Jake Corbett, Evan Tweed, George Tipton, Jordan Gibson and David McDaid to his ranks.

Among the departures from the Warden Street club was influential former club captain Leroy Millar. With a mid-table placing again likely, the cup competitions are again likely to be a priority.

Who will avoid the drop?

Jim Ervin of Carrick Rangers and Dungannon's Darragh McBrien

Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers ultimately finished comfortably clear of the drop zone last term and will be keen to give themselves some breathing space in the bottom half of the table again.

Swifts boss Dean Shiels has set out to strengthen his hand by bringing in Dean Curry from Ballinamallard, John Scott from Loughgall and Brendan Barr on loan from Derry City.

Carrick's promising start last time out petered away somewhat and manager Stuart King has mostly opted for experience in a bid to avoid a repeat of that scenario - Ross Glendinning, Curtis Allen and Cameron Stewart being recruited, along with loanees Alex Gawne and Andrew Mitchell.

Portadown came perilously close to relinquishing their Premiership status after just one season back with the 'big boys' but manager Paul Doolin will be keen to put his stamp on the club after being appointed to the post on a full-time basis.

It has been a busy summer of arrivals and departures at Shamrock Park and Doolin will hope that his 'wheeling and dealing' will reap dividends with top-division survival the minimum target.

Darren Mullen's Newry City return to the Premiership after being crowned Championship winners and the county Down club will be determined to prolong their stay in the top flight.