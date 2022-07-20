Close menu

Chris Richards: Crystal Palace agree £8.5m deal to sign American international from Bayern Munich

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palacecomments18

Chris Richards
Since signing permanently for Bayern Munich in 2019, Chris Richards (left) has spent two loan spells with Hoffenheim

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of €10m (£8.5m) plus €3 (£2.5m) in add-ons for Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards.

The 22-year-old American international spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

He has been pushed further down the pecking order at Bayern by the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Richards joined Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas in 2018 before the deal was made permanent in January 2019.

The defender, who can play in multiple positions, has made five first-team appearances for Bayern, 30 Bundesliga appearances at Hoffenheim and eight for the USA national team.

He would become Patrick Vieira's fourth signing of the summer after Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucoure.

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Brad, today at 10:14

    From what I’ve seen, he’s certainly a big unit, and good solid defender, although a little naive, but with a little nurturing from some of the present defensive quartet, and some game time experience, he could become a big asset.

  • Comment posted by Colonel, today at 10:12

    Sounds like a versatile defender that can give more competition to the RB slot too. Really pleased with the signings again this season - fantastic work from Dougie, Steve and Super Pat.

  • Comment posted by HoffieXpress, today at 10:11

    Hoffenheim fan here. He did really well for us and is a great prospect. Despite his age, he held his own against some tough opposition at the top end of the table. Can also nod in a goal or two. Good signing, sad we didn't secure him, but PL clubs have more money to offer.

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 10:05

    Where do they get all their money? Must’ve been a good day for ice cream sales at Sainsburys

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 10:16

      Baz replied:
      Troll Seagull alert!!😃

      Palace’s money comes from Sky money and other sources, same as Brighton and other Premiership clubs.

  • Comment posted by The_Timalloys, today at 10:01

    Surprised he's willing to take this step down to an average team in an overrated league.
    I guess money does talk

    • Reply posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 10:07

      Paisley Pieters replied:
      are u going to belgum

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 09:46

    Palace did well last season under Vieira...better than many expected. Losing Gallagher will be a loss but they'll still be safe in mid table

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 09:34

    After the palace exodus two seasons ago this is the best run Palace side i have seen. Sensible transfers that could really make dividends

  • Comment posted by Eagleman69, today at 09:33

    A good signing to provide competition for Anderssen and Guehi. I know it was only a friendly and there were players still at home, but the defence was a little fragile yesterday, which could happen if we have injuries to regulars, so this is good business.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 09:30

    Good luck to the lad and crystal palace for next season

    Great fans

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 09:28

    Seeing as it's not an option below the "news report" where it belongs, I'll comment below this news report and ask; why is there an article about Cristiano Ronaldo debut with Real Madrid (which was 6 July 2009, not the 20th) ? Don't you think he gets enough attention ?

    • Reply posted by Fandabbydozy, today at 09:58

      Fandabbydozy replied:
      And getting more attention by you commenting about him on an article which isn't about him.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 09:26

    Good, versatile signing with future potential. Although as an American, someone probably needs to let him know he's joined Crystal Palace and not Chrysler Palace.

    • Reply posted by Peter , today at 10:09

      Peter replied:
      Thanks Adam , your comment made me smile , hope he does well for you

  • Comment posted by Churchill the Dog, today at 09:23

    From what I've heard from regular Bundesliga watchers he's a solid defender with a lot of potential. Vieira is building a good side at Palace.

