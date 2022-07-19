Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is to hold talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel over his future, with Everton considering a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Billy Gilmour and two others were dropped from the first-team squad preparing to face Charlotte and Arsenal in the Florida Cup because he decided 24 players was the maximum size he wanted for training in the United States. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour says the abuse he received from Norwich City fans while on loan from Chelsea last season got so bad that his family stopped attending matches. (The Times) external-link

Rangers are exploring a potential move for highly-rated Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, the 21-year-old Turkey international who would likely cost in excess of £4m. (Daily Mail) external-link

Lawrence Shankland has arrived in Edinburgh to complete his move to Heart of Midlothian after a six-figure transfer fee was struck with Belgian club Beerschot for the 26-year-old Scotland striker. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy turned down a multitude of English clubs, including Birmingham City, as the 31-year-old decided to sign for Celtic after leaving Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port. (Scottish Sun) external-link

A section of Aberdeen fans held up a banner urging "No more Celtic loans" as centre-half Liam Scales helped their side thump Stirling Albion 5-0 in their latest Scottish League Cup group stage game at Forthbank Stadium. Fellow Celtic defender Adam Montgomery failed to make an impact for the Dons last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Jordan Jones has apologised to Kilmarnock fans for the enthusiastic social media posts he made when he signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers at the end of his first spell at Rugby Park and the Northern Ireland winger has vowed to make an impact on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Sun) external-link