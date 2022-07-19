Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ben Davies was on loan at Sheffield United last season

Rangers have completed the signing of central defender Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year deal.

The fee for the 26-year-old is undisclosed but is thought to involve an initial payment of £3m with £1m in add-ons.

Davies joined Liverpool from Preston in February 2021 but did not make a first-team appearance.

"He is a strong defender with great qualities," said Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Davies, who can also play at left-back, spent eight years at Preston before his switch to Anfield amid an injury crisis for the Reds. He had been a pre-contract target for Celtic prior to his surprise £500,000 move to the Premier League.

Davies played 23 games on loan at Sheffield United last season.

"I am very excited to join Rangers and I am really looking forward to taking this next step in my career," he told the Ibrox club's website.

Scotland defender John Souttar joined Rangers from Hearts at the start of the summer and the deal for Davies comes after the Scottish Cup winners accepted an offer from Ajax for Calvin Bassey, with the Nigeria defender, 22, poised to move in a transfer worth in excess of £20m.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the transfer as a "very positive outcome", adding: "Ben belongs on a big stage for sure.

"It's a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest - perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer."

