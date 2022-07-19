Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield players celebrate Millar's superb late goal

An outstanding late goal from Kirk Millar gave Linfield a hugely impressive 1-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round match at Windsor Park.

The Blues winger charged the ball down well before composing himself and delivering an exquisite lob over visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin with seven minutes remaining.

Bodø/Glimt had a number of chances to take the lead, with Chris Shields and Stephen Fallon clearing off the line.

The Norwegian champions enjoyed wins over Celtic and Roma in last season's Europa Conference League but must now come back from a goal down in the second leg next Tuesday if they are to overcome the Irish Premiership champions.

More to follow.