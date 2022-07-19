Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jacob Jones came through the Swansea City academy

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Swansea City left-back Jacob Jones following a trial.

The 20-year-old is their ninth signing since Ian Burchnall was appointed as head coach on 27 May.

Jones did not play for Swansea's first team, but made one EFL Trophy appearance for their under-21s during the 2018-19 season.

"As a player, he's so enthusiastic and can deliver the ball into the area really well," Burchnall said.

"It also means we have some extra cover in that area, with Harry Boyes currently having an injury."

Details of Jones' contract have not been disclosed by the club.

