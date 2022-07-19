Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Rhys Williams' last senior appearance for Liverpool was in their 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in May 2021

Blackpool have signed defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan from Premier League side Liverpool.

The 21-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, making seven appearances.

Prior to that loan spell, Williams made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Reds in 2020-21.

"I think I'm aerially dominant because of my height, and I'm a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too," he told the club's website. external-link

"I spoke to [boss Michael Appleton] before signing, and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it's going on.

"I want to be a part of that, and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.