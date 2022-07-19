Tyrese Sinclair: Rochdale sign ex-Mansfield Town forward on two-year deal
Rochdale have signed forward Tyrese Sinclair on a two-year deal following his release by Mansfield Town at the end of last season.
The 21-year-old came through Blackburn Rovers' academy before joining Mansfield's youth setup in 2017.
He made 44 appearances for the Stags and also made 14 appearances during a loan spell with Scunthorpe last term.
"I've worked [hard] to get this deal but the work is just getting started now and I'm ready to kick on," he said.
