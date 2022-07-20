Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Centre-back Stuart Findlay has one cap for Scotland

Oxford United have signed defender Stuart Findlay from MLS side Philadelphia Union for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old has spent the past 18 months playing in the United States and had made four appearances for the club this year.

"This is the perfect move," Findlay told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I had a couple of games last week, I'm match fit, hopefully I can get straight into it and pick up where I left off."

Findlay, who came through Celtic's youth system, was signed by Premier League side Newcastle United in 2016 but only appeared in one FA Cup match before being released by the club.

The Scot has spent most of his career playing for Kilmarnock, where he appeared in 125 league games and scored seven goals during three separate spells with the club.

The centre-back earned an international cap for Scotland in 2019, scoring in the 6-0 victory over San Marino at Hampden Park.

"My main goal is to be successful for Oxford and put in good performances every week for this club," Findlay added.

"I like to win. I'm not here to play well and not win. When I'm on the pitch, training or a game, all I'm focused on is football."

Oxford travel to Derby County for their opening League One match on Saturday, 30 July.

'It's the first new face'

Analysis - BBC Radio Oxford sports editor and Oxford United commentator Jerome Sale

The management, definitely the fans, and maybe even the existing squad have been waiting all summer for this.

It's the first new face brought in and while there's a lot to be said for retention, recruitment for a team that narrowly missed out on the play-offs and has seen several significant exits - is important too.

It's just the start, but Findlay - who plays in a position of need - is a good way to get the ball rolling.

