Sarina Wiegman's assistant Arjan Veurink (right) was in charge for England's win over Northern Ireland

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she "still has to wait" to see if she will be able to return for Wednesday's Euro 2022 quarter-final tie with Spain after testing positive for Covid.

Wiegman missed Friday's win over Northern Ireland but said she was "feeling well and ready to go".

She has been communicating with staff virtually and watching training from a distance outside while wearing a mask.

"Yes, of course I'm very hopeful, but we'll see what happens," she said.

"I'm feeling well. I'm ready to go but I still have to wait. We know if I can't be there I'll be around in another way."

England play Spain at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

Assistant Arjan Veurink was in charge during England's final group-stage win over Northern Ireland.

"We had a line so I was in contact all the time," added Wiegman.

"I was watching the game of course from here so we stayed connected all the time. If necessary, that is what we will do tomorrow [against Spain] again.

"There is a lot of space [in the hotel resort] so I have been getting fresh air, having lots of walks and meetings with the staff. Of course, it's a lot better when you're doing it live and together.

"But we have learnt over the last few years that we can be efficient in different ways and we just adapt to the situation."

Wiegman said the squad have been preparing for any scenario that may happen during the Euros, including the possibility of Covid cases.

On Tuesday morning goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tested positive, while defender Lotte Wubben-Moy missed England's 8-0 win over Norway with Covid.

"We always said we didn't know how things would develop. We are being aware, very careful, but it is very invisible. We are trying to stay in our bubble and do the right things," said Wiegman.

"When there is a positive result we have to be agile and creative and do the work with the ones who are fit. We're on this journey and we want to do everything to be successful so we had to take action so yes, we did more strict measurements."

Friends and family visiting England players must test before entering the hotel grounds while reporters and other media personnel are instructed to do the same and wear face coverings.

Wiegman said she had a "little cough and a little temperature" but it "was not too bad".

"It's not the worst nightmare just a situation we have to deal with. We thought 'what could we expect? What could develop?' This was one of them. We set everything in place," Wiegman added.

"We already practised one moment when I was not around. It looks further away but I'm actually really close. I'm just doing my job virtually or outside with the mask.

"It's very unfortunate, you don't want this. But everyone knows what to do and we are so well connected."

England midfielder Keira Walsh said it was "a bit strange" that Wiegman had not been present but the staff made it a "seamless process".

"Although we do miss her, I think it's not been as big a transition as what people on the outside would think," said Walsh.

"All the girls just get on with it, that's kind of what we have to do. We've got a job to do on Wednesday, it's a massive game.

"Although we do miss Sarina, we've got things to be focusing on. She's been there in the meetings, she's been watching training from a distance, so we still feel her presence throughout."