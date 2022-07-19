Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Elliot Bonds was on loan at Cheltenham Town when he sustained an an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2020

Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds has signed a two-year contract extension with the League One club.

The 22-year-old Guyana international had 12 months remaining on his previous deal and will now remain with the Robins until the summer of 2025.

He featured 23 times in League One last term, having also spent time on loan at Kidderminster as he regained fitness after 11 months out with a knee injury.

"It's pleasing to see the club value me," he told the club website. external-link

"Due to the injuries, I've never really had that security. Now it's down to myself to put the work in on the pitch."