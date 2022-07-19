Elliot Bonds: Cheltenham Town midfielder extends deal until summer of 2025
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds has signed a two-year contract extension with the League One club.
The 22-year-old Guyana international had 12 months remaining on his previous deal and will now remain with the Robins until the summer of 2025.
He featured 23 times in League One last term, having also spent time on loan at Kidderminster as he regained fitness after 11 months out with a knee injury.
"It's pleasing to see the club value me," he told the club website.
"Due to the injuries, I've never really had that security. Now it's down to myself to put the work in on the pitch."