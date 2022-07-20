Close menu
Women's European Championship - Quarter-finals
EnglandEngland2SpainSpain1

England 2-1 Spain: Lionesses into Euro 2022 semi-finals after dramatic extra-time comeback

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Amex Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022comments666

England celebrate
England have reached four successive women's major tournament semi-finals

England are through to the semi-finals of the European Women's Championship after coming from behind in dramatic fashion to beat pre-tournament favourites Spain in extra time.

Georgia Stanway sent the Amex Stadium into delirium when she thumped in the winner after Sarina Wiegman's side had trailed up until the 84th minute of normal time.

A rendition of Football's Coming Home broke out in the stands as Stanway sprinted over to the corner to celebrate, with England leading for the first time after 95 minutes.

Substitute Ella Toone had volleyed in Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo's flick-on to cancel out Esther Gonzalez's opener, setting up a nervous ending in stoppage time.

England had momentum on their side and capitalised as the crowd in Brighton were on their feet, while Spain continued to threaten until the final whistle.

Eventual victory for the hosts ensured they reached a fourth successive women's major tournament semi-finals and their impressive unbeaten run under Wiegman extends to 18 matches.

The Lionesses are now one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy for the first time at Wembley on 31 July, but they must overcome either Sweden or Belgium in the last four to get there.

Spain leave the tournament at the quarter-finals stage for the third successive time.

Momentum continues for nerveless England

England's tournament had played to perfection leading into this match, with the Lionesses topping their group having not lost a game or conceded a single goal.

Their first real test came days before the quarter-final as manager Wiegman tested positive for Covid and only confirmed her return to the dugout three hours before kick-off.

The nerves were to be tested again though, as Spain showed their quality in the first half and dominated until deservedly opening the scoring nine minutes after the break.

Athenea del Castillo, on as a substitute, got the better of full-back Rachel Daly and set-up Gonzalez to fire into the bottom corner, silencing a stunned home crowd.

But Wiegman immediately responded with a triple change - introducing Manchester United duo Russo and Toone, as well as Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly - and it proved to be inspired.

They made a crucial impact as Kelly reignited energy, while Toone and Russo combined for the equaliser to take the game to extra time.

Stanway, who had been challenged by an impressive Spanish midfield for most of the match, saw space to exploit as she broke through the middle and did not hesitate before striking it powerfully into the top left corner for England's devastating winner.

A roar erupted inside the stadium - an apparent release of relief and adrenaline as supporters sensed this was the ultimate turning point in a game largely dominated by the visitors.

Spain continued to fight for an equaliser as Amaiur Sarriegi struck dangerously wide in extra time, but England held their nerve to keep their hopes of winning a first women's major tournament alive.

Emotions on show as drama unfolds

Esther Gonzalez scores for Spain
England had not conceded a goal in the tournament before Esther Gonzalez gave Spain the lead early in the second half

The significance of this victory was clear as England's bench ran on to the pitch at full-time to celebrate, while Wiegman turned to the TV camera with fists clenched and passionately shouted: "Come on!"

England are on a winning run and they are desperate for it to continue all the way to the final at Wembley.

The tournament has already delivered some memorable moments - one coming after England's 8-0 win over Norway on their last outing at the Amex Stadium - but this felt like a bigger outpouring of emotion.

England needed to show something they haven't had too many times before under Wiegman.

It was only the second time they had trailed in a match - the first coming against the Netherlands in June's warm-up friendly.

Spain's opener was the first goal England had conceded in this tournament and up until the 83rd minute it felt like they were about to lose for the first time under Wiegman.

But England's quality in depth off the bench was again invaluable as 22-year-old Toone crowned a stunning year for club and country by firing in the game-turning equaliser.

The players embraced arm-in-arm at full-time and danced to England's favourite tournament songs, before taking in a lap of honour.

The hosts once again demonstrated all the ingredients needed to win the tournament and they are two wins away from the ultimate prize.

Player of the match

RussoAlessia Russo

with an average of 7.57

England

  1. Squad number23Player nameRusso
    Average rating

    7.57

  2. Squad number20Player nameToone
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number5Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number6Player nameBright
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number4Player nameWalsh
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number10Player nameStanway
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number1Player nameEarps
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number18Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number8Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number2Player nameBronze
    Average rating

    6.53

  11. Squad number16Player nameScott
    Average rating

    6.43

  12. Squad number14Player nameKirby
    Average rating

    6.38

  13. Squad number17Player nameParris
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number7Player nameMead
    Average rating

    5.79

  15. Squad number11Player nameHemp
    Average rating

    5.76

  16. Squad number3Player nameDaly
    Average rating

    5.47

  17. Squad number9Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.44

Spain

  1. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    6.50

  2. Squad number14Player nameSarriegi
    Average rating

    6.43

  3. Squad number10Player namedel Castillo
    Average rating

    6.15

  4. Squad number11Player nameCardona
    Average rating

    6.14

  5. Squad number8Player nameMariona Caldentey
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number19Player nameCarmona
    Average rating

    6.01

  7. Squad number9Player nameGonzález
    Average rating

    6.01

  8. Squad number16Player nameMapi León
    Average rating

    5.93

  9. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number18Player nameAbelleira
    Average rating

    5.88

  11. Squad number21Player nameGarcía
    Average rating

    5.87

  12. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    5.84

  13. Squad number3Player nameAleixandri
    Average rating

    5.81

  14. Squad number12Player namePatri Guijarro
    Average rating

    5.81

  15. Squad number13Player namePaños
    Average rating

    5.74

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 6Bright
  • 8Williamson
  • 3DalySubstituted forGreenwoodat 82'minutesBooked at 119mins
  • 10Stanway
  • 4WalshSubstituted forScottat 116'minutes
  • 7MeadSubstituted forKellyat 58'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forTooneat 64'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forParrisat 117'minutes
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forRussoat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Greenwood
  • 12Carter
  • 15Stokes
  • 16Scott
  • 17Parris
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Toone
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Wubben-Moy
  • 23Russo

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Paños
  • 2Batlle
  • 4Paredes
  • 16León CebriánBooked at 45mins
  • 19Carmona
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11CardonaSubstituted fordel Castilloat 45'minutes
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 18AbelleiraSubstituted forAleixandriat 71'minutes
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forSarriegiat 100'minutes
  • 9GonzálezSubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 3Aleixandri
  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 10del Castillo
  • 14Sarriegi
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17García
  • 20Pereira
  • 21García
  • 22Pina
  • 23Rodríguez Rivero
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
28,994

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 2, Spain 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, England 2, Spain 1.

  3. Post update

    Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (England).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sheila García (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  8. Post update

    Olga Carmona (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (England).

  10. Booking

    Alex Greenwood (England) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

  12. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Nikita Parris replaces Lauren Hemp.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Jill Scott replaces Keira Walsh because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Alessia Russo (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Olga Carmona (Spain).

  18. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ella Toone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

667 comments

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:39

    Scottish man. Seems you need to declare such things. That injury time goal was one of the best tournament strikes I've seen. Too powerful for the keeper, absolute belter. Well done lionesses.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:41

      Julio Laker replied:
      Extra time not injury time (got carried away)

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 22:39

    Well played England, what a cracking goal to win the game.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Just like the Bobby Charkton one against Portugal in the semi final of the World Cup that England went on to win

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 22:42

    Southgate please note what a good coach does - takes off players to change game even if they are eg your all time top scorer.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:37

    An excellent performance from the England Ladies to overcome a very good opponent. Now they can look forward to playing Sweden or Belgium and if it does end up being Sweden then this will be one very tough game. But they have the ability and if they play with confidence England can reach the final.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:42

      Henry Hannon replied:
      It was not an excellent performance.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:37

    Another one bites the dust and onwards go the England girls. Well played to come from behind to win.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:46

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Very well played England Ladies.
      Spain, sorry for your loss.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:40

    Get in! What a goal by Stanway.
    Have to say Spain better side on night but England got the win which is all that matters.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Stanway did it her way

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:39

    Awesome England! Great entertainment 👌

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:59

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Nicely played England, all the luck in the world to you for the semi final.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 22:40

    ..... what a winning goal ......

    • Reply posted by 9 Ton Mantis, today at 22:48

      9 Ton Mantis replied:
      Pick that one out….!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:39

    Spain will be too good for England, they said.
    England wouldn’t get pass a ‘good’ opponent, they said.
    What will they say now, other than repeat the above again?

    • Reply posted by thorpface, today at 22:52

      thorpface replied:
      They did get past a good opponent. Spain a far better team than England, but England got the breaks. Big improvement needed.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:36

    Pain for Spain, but the England Lionesses reign.

    • Reply posted by Return of The Lfty Hshtg Otrgd Dtctr, today at 22:42

      Return of The Lfty Hshtg Otrgd Dtctr replied:
      That's more like it - beat a good team at last and a good quality end to end game.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 22:42

    I am an England fan but I have to admit that the best team lost as Spain were far superior in all departments. Their ball control and intricate passing was something to behold. But it goals that count and England go through and hopefully onto the final.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 22:43

      You replied:
      Hopefully not.

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 22:37

    Well done Luonesses so proud of you - keep going

    • Reply posted by AVG, today at 22:39

      AVG replied:
      *Lionesses

  • Comment posted by bluen0se1875, today at 22:39

    Excellent come back under pressure! Spain played really well too so they had to earn it. Well played England!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 22:39

    Brilliant, what a goal to win the match!

    Take a bow ladies.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Yeah ladies take a bow and then after that do the Can-Can.

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 22:42

    Great comeback. Second best until we got the first then kicked on. Well done.

    • Reply posted by Johnty, today at 23:07

      Johnty replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:40

    England needed that. Now we'll be well and truly battle-hardened for the semis and the final. come on England!

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:40

    So proud of this team - what a great night for English football we’ve shown again we can do it in the big tournaments - good luck in the semis girls we’re going all the way 🦁🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:44

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Home advantage a big factor

  • Comment posted by Elijah, today at 22:41

    Georgia Stanway you Queen!! Way to dig deep ladies! On to the next one.

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 22:42

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      That was some strike!