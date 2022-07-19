Close menu
Women's European Championship - Quarter-finals
EnglandEngland20:00SpainSpain
Venue: Amex Stadium

England v Spain: Hannah Hampton ruled out after testing positive for Covid

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton
Hannah Hampton has won two senior caps

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of England's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after testing positive for Covid.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa player was an unused substitute in England's three group-stage wins.

The FA says she will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive last week and could also miss Wednesday's game.

Hampton is the second player in the England squad to test positive for the virus during the campaign, with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy having done so before the second match, against Norway.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33009099
2Spain32015326
3Denmark310215-43
4Finland300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32108267
2Netherlands32108447
3Switzerland301248-41
4Portugal3012410-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108357
2Belgium31113304
3Iceland30303303
4Italy301227-51
View full Women's European Championship tables

