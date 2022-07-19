Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Hannah Hampton has won two senior caps

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of England's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after testing positive for Covid.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa player was an unused substitute in England's three group-stage wins.

The FA says she will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive last week and could also miss Wednesday's game.

Hampton is the second player in the England squad to test positive for the virus during the campaign, with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy having done so before the second match, against Norway.