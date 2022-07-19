Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Mark Birighitti has also played for Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets, Melbourne City and Central Coast Marines in his homeland

Dundee United have signed Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for an undisclosed fee from Central Coast Mariners, say the A-League club.

The 31-year-old spent the last three years with Mariners and has been capped once by his country, in 2013.

He returns to Europe four years after a season in the Dutch Eredivisie, having joined NAC Breda after failing to make the breakthrough at Swansea City.

"I have insisted the club accept this deal," he told Mariners' website.

"This opportunity is too good for me to pass up, both for my career and for my wife to be closer to her family in the UK. The club tried everything to convince me to stay."

Birighitti, who has also played for Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City in his homeland, made 31 appearances for Mariners last season as they finished fifth in Australia's top flight.

