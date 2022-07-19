Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Angus MacDonald has had spells with Barnsley, Hull City and Rotherham

Swindon Town have signed defender Angus MacDonald on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after being released by Rotherham at the end of last season.

"It feels great to be here. It's another huge chapter in my career and I can't wait to get started," he told the club website. external-link

"I've got some good experience playing at a higher level, so I'm hoping to use this to drive the team forward and help lead the younger members of the squad."

