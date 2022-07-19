Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones is "desperate to get back to my best" at Kilmarnock after rejoining on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old, who has 12 caps, ended last season on loan to St Mirren, playing 13 times.

Jones played 118 games in a three-year stint at Kilmarnock from 2016, helping the club finish fifth and third under Steve Clarke.

"It is a special feeling to be back," he said.

"In terms of playing-wise I spent a couple of the best years of my career here. I've had a difficult 12 months but I am desperate to get back to my best and what better place for me to do that than Kilmarnock, which feels like my home."

Jones left Kilmarnock to join Rangers in summer 2019 but managed just 19 appearances for the Glasgow outfit and had a spell on loan at Sunderland before moving to Wigan on a three-year deal last summer.

However, he featured in just 17 matches and was not in manager Leam Richardson's plans following the Latics' promotion as League One champions.

Manager Derek McInnes says the winger will bring "speed, creativity and goals" to Kilmarnock's return to the Scottish Premiership this season.

"He's arrived here with a hunger and it is clear he has got a point to prove and we want to see that in his performances," McInnes added.

