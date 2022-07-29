Close menu

Community Shield: How Man City & Liverpool are shaping up for Premier League title fight

Last updated on 2022-07-29

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are expected to be the two managers battling at the top of the Premier League again

Just one point separated champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

The two sides have seen significant summer transfer activity - both arrivals and departures - and another titanic title tussle is expected.

Before they meet in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday, BBC Sport takes a look at how they are shaping up for the season ahead.

The new arrivals

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland (left) and Darwin Nunez got off the mark in pre-season for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively

Goalscoring in the Premier League last season wasn't exactly a big issue for City and Liverpool - they scored 99 and 94 goals respectively, while the next highest tally in the league was Chelsea's 76.

However, both sides have spent big on their forward line.

Having a quality, out-and-out striker has long been a talking point for City and they ended that discussion by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m.

The Norwegian is only 22, but has been prolific for club and country for some time. Haaland has 20 goals in 21 games for Norway and left Dortmund having scored 86 goals in 89 games.

Big things are also expected of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. The 22-year-old joined from River Plate in January but stayed at the club on loan, and has only properly linked up with City since July. He has been tipped as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero.

In addition, manager Pep Guardiola strengthened his midfield with the signing of England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, from Leeds for £45m.

Liverpool's main signing of the summer was Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica for a club record £85m.

The 23-year-old has adapted well since moving from South America to Europe and scored 34 goals in 41 matches for the Portuguese side last season.

The Reds also signed exciting young Portuguese forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

The departures

Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling
Sadio Mane (left) and Raheem Sterling departed for Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively

Liverpool needed to bolster their attacking options given the departure of Sadio Mane after six trophy-laden seasons at Anfield.

Despite being offered a new contract after scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season, the Senegal striker decided to move on and joined German giants Bayern Munich for £35m - and his goals will certainly be a miss.

Other notable departures included Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Manchester City's headline departure was Raheem Sterling.

The England forward joined Chelsea in a £50m deal in July, leaving City with a record of 131 goals in 339 games, with 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

City will also come up against another of their former players in the forthcoming campaign, with Gabriel Jesus having joined Arsenal this summer for £45m.

The Brazil forward had never been prolific at City - he scored 58 goals in 159 Premier League games - but he did provide eight league assists last season, the joint most of any player at the club along with Kevin de Bruyne.

How has pre-season gone?

Reading too much into pre-season results is always a mistake and it has been a lighter friendly schedule than usual with the World Cup coming up in November. However, with both sides sporting major new signings, fans will understandably have looked to see how they got on.

Liverpool went on a tour of Asia and Europe, while Manchester City travelled to the US for a couple of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's side kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand - a game in which Nunez made his debut and had a moment to forget as he missed an open goal.

The Reds followed that with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore as Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah scored, before Nunez hit four goals against RB Leipzig.

However, Nunez was then taken off at half-time as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

City, meanwhile, played two games in the United States - against Club America and Bayern Munich.

They beat the former 2-1 with De Bruyne scoring twice, before Haaland struck his first goal for the club against Bayern, scoring after 12 minutes in a 1-0 win.

What are their strongest teams?

Injuries aside, the Community Shield should provide some indication of what Guardiola and Klopp view as their strongest XI.

With the Premier League season starting on 5 August, who would be in your line-ups for the first game? You can choose below.

My Manchester City XI

Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Liverpool line-up

Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Who do you think will win the title?

Are City or Liverpool favourites to win the title this season, or will somebody else overhaul last season's runaway top two? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments

Join the conversation

1275 comments

  • Comment posted by red right hand, at 08:05 29 Jul

    Community shield will tell us absolutely nothing about how the sides are 'shaping up'. Glorified friendly for a Micky mouse trophy that Mourinho used to count in his trophy haul! The real action starts with the PL. Here's to a good season my friends. Hope your team does alright

    • Reply posted by Hampshire, at 08:49 29 Jul

      Hampshire replied:
      Community Shield is a super cup, of course it matters. Barcelona count the Supercopa de Espana, Juventus count the Supercoppa Italiana etc. You’ll be saying the UEFA Super Cup is meaningless next!

  • Comment posted by xxx, at 09:43 29 Jul

    The only time the Charity/Community Shield Pre-Season practice match ever mattered was when Kevin Keegan and Billy Bremner had a fight.

    Them were the days.

    • Reply posted by BristolOne, at 09:50 29 Jul

      BristolOne replied:
      Every football game mattered to those two players - both of them were great players who hated losing. I can’t stand the ‘get your excuses in early’ approach and claims it doesn’t matter from those who are too nervous to back their team.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, at 08:18 29 Jul

    Still the 2 nest teams in the PL. The BBC make you believe MUFC are up amongst these but those days have long gone

    • Reply posted by Hoopsy, at 11:54 29 Jul

      Hoopsy replied:
      MUFC still living rent free in your head tho

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, at 08:19 29 Jul

    It will be interesting to see the impact of the world cup on this season .... Remember Haaland and Salah arent going so they get a nice wee rest and are fresh around chrimbo

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, at 10:14 29 Jul

      gregadeth replied:
      Haaland is normally injured around crimbo

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, at 08:13 29 Jul

    I can see Haaland & Nunez making a real impact for both clubs.
    Great buys & a good addition to PL.
    The question is will it be another 2 horse race or will other Clubs offer a greater challenge.
    Both North London clubs have bought well & could offer a threat
    Chelsea are usually a good bet but they look unbalanced
    Utd are a dark horse under Ten Hag but the PL is a massive step up from the Eredivisie

    • Reply posted by bg54, at 08:20 29 Jul

      bg54 replied:
      One advantage City have is that Haaland can put his feet up for 6 weeks during the World Cup, keeping him fresh for the PL.

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, at 08:48 29 Jul

    City will win the title. Liverpool will be treated as if they won the title.

  • Comment posted by the frantic four, at 10:55 29 Jul

    Liverpool have won about 16 Charity Shields but don't count them on their Champions Wall at Anfield. Only teams desperate for a trophy count them.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, at 11:12 29 Jul

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      That’s how you like to paint it

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, at 08:16 29 Jul

    Community Shield is a good curtain raiser but it’s all about showing off your new signings in your new kit for fans to then run out and buy (if it’s even available!!!)
    I have genuinely not watched the Community shield for over two decades.
    If either team wins 10-0, will anyone be daft enough to read anything into it (other than journalists, who are paid to).

    • Reply posted by LuThe, at 10:18 29 Jul

      LuThe replied:
      Same.

      A competitive LFC game I've gone to extremes to watch (sneaked away from [now ex 🤣] gf on beach in Barbados, gone at 2am to seedy sports bar in no-go district in Philippines against hosts warning, ducked out of work conf in NY, travelled 1hr each-way on a tuk-tuk in India, etc.).

      On Saturday I'll be at a bbq when the game is on, not bothered. It's a late preseason friendly warm-up match.

  • Comment posted by Klopp of the Kop, at 09:22 29 Jul

    I don’t see it as having any importance nor giving any pointers to the season ahead. What is more important is that that manu are already trying to hamstring themselves again. De Jong doesn’t want to go there but they are trying to force him. Ronaldo desperately wants out but they are trying to force him to stay. No lessons learnt there yet. That only leaves 19 possible title winners for me.

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, at 09:56 29 Jul

      Kmelx replied:
      Yeah, weird that they continue to pursue De Jong, when he has been clear in stating that he wishes to stay at Barca.

      Why spend the time, money and effort they have expended chasing a player that has absolutely no interest in playing for them? You would have thought that they would have learned something from Pogba, another player who showed on the pitch, he had no interest in playing for them.

  • Comment posted by Mike, at 10:27 29 Jul

    Liverpool's wall of fame that has 50 Major trophies (which doesn't include any charity/community shields, because they are not Major trophies) Which also confirms that Liverpool remain the most decorated Football team in English History!

    • Reply posted by Cactus, at 10:32 29 Jul

      Cactus replied:
      4 of those are tinpot super cups, though.

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, at 08:40 29 Jul

    Hard to see past City for the title again...they will now have a proper no 9 which will give them another option and make them more clinical. Liverpool will be their closest challenger, although they will miss Mane a lot. The real interest is behind these 2 where I think its a 3 way race for 2 top 4 spots between Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal. Difficult, transitional season ahead for CFC I think

    • Reply posted by Lounge TV, at 09:40 29 Jul

      Lounge TV replied:
      Two stikers, not one! Liverpool have a big issue with an aging midfield, which may prove their undoing.
      It will be good if other teams can catch up as it makes for a more exciting league, which is what we all want.

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, at 09:40 29 Jul

    You would not think the other 72 clubs in the EFL exist if you look at the BBC Sport Football page. Not a single article on the start of those leagues on the front page but lots of coverage about a trophy that counts for nothing!!. Football does exist outside of the Premier league but wont for long if the coverage gets less and less which it does every year.

    • Reply posted by JVB, at 09:44 29 Jul

      JVB replied:
      they do not exist, if it was not for EPL team sending 175 million every 3 months down to them they would go bust. i am totally in agreement with you as a rule. but look at it from say LFC & MC point of view , they spend millions on players & wages . are on TV the most , but give up the most in profit terms to the EPL ? . no other pyramid does that .

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, at 08:05 29 Jul

    This result no matter how much the media try to big it up means nothing.

    It’s a showcase friendly.

    • Reply posted by Greengrass9, at 08:08 29 Jul

      Greengrass9 replied:
      Unless you win and then it’s a trophy

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, at 07:58 29 Jul

    It absolutely does not offer any insight at all. City have played 2 friendlies. They are deliberately under-cooked because the season is long and this time we have the World Cup too. Pep is smart. Liverpool will probably win this game because they are just far further into pre-season. City fans wont care. We trust in Pep.

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, at 09:51 29 Jul

      Kmelx replied:
      It would be fairer to say, City have chosen to play two friendlies, apparently Pep isn't much of a believer in playing friendly matches. The Athletic were saying yesterday, he'd rather not bother and have the players on the training field, as he feels he gets more benefit from it.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, at 09:57 29 Jul

    All you need to know about the importance of the Community Shield:

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdk_GaQo0oc/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

    If it doesn't appear there, it doesn't matter.

    The FA state it's a friendly, bookings don't count for the season, and you've been allowed to have 6(?) subs in it for ages.

    It's a part of preseason fitness training. (In fact, LFC play a friendly on Sunday too!)

    • Reply posted by Mav617, at 13:56 29 Jul

      Mav617 replied:
      And Klopp has the brass neck to moan about the timing of the Charity Shield, because LFC have arranged a more lucrative friendly the day after........

  • Comment posted by Steve, at 11:20 29 Jul

    As a City fan, it's nice seeing your club lift a trophy regardless of its status, however fully expect to see numerous subs used by both sides and it won't set the mark for either in regard to playing 38 matches in what will be a badly disrupted season with the World Cup potentially causing injuries/match fitness issues.
    Whoever loses, their fans will shout meaningless, of that we can be sure!

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, at 11:25 29 Jul

      Pen Factory replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I agree Steve, for me it’s still a friendly, pity it’s not at Wembley but I still get to take my daughter to watch will hopefully be a good game, it will be her first time at a “final 😜” so I’m hoping she can see us lift our first major (only joking) trophy of the season, enjoy the game, I’m really looking forward to seeing both Nunez and Haaland

  • Comment posted by Daniel T, at 09:27 29 Jul

    There's only one guarantee - 1 team will win the PL, 3 teams will get relegated.

    • Reply posted by who cares, at 09:33 29 Jul

      who cares replied:
      That sounds like a quote Starmer would use.

      Man C or Liverpool, hope it’s someone else well anyone else well except ManU who finishes top of table, and only hope it’s not Brentford relegated.

  • Comment posted by JVB, at 10:34 29 Jul

    i would love to see real comments on here . over all its so child like with post is embarrassing. its no wonder that rugby fans look down with distain at most football fans , and reading most on here you can see why . if you stood on a stand watching rugby and spoke like most on here you'd be lynched or removed by the stewards for your own safety.

    • Reply posted by SD, at 10:49 29 Jul

      SD replied:
      Indeed. Opposing fans in football are kept apart as cannot be trusted not to physically attack each other which is astounding in these times.
      Look at any rugby match and supporters mixing, chatting and enjoying game together.

  • Comment posted by andrew, at 09:12 29 Jul

    Welcome back football

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, at 16:20 29 Jul

    Let’s be honest, if Liverpool win it will be “the scousers getting carried away coz they’ve won a friendly” if Liverpool lose it will be “the scousers failing to win another major trophy” the fact that every Man U will spend their Saturday evening watching their 2 biggest rivals battle it out for yet another trophy undecided which team they want to lose most shows how far they’ve fallen

    • Reply posted by Daves Collar, at 16:53 29 Jul

      Daves Collar replied:
      Correct, the scousers always get carried away when they win friendlies but then claim they are meaningless when they lose.

      If Liverpool win their fans will all be on here proclaiming it a major honour and celebrating wildly but if Liverpool lose they will claim it was a meaningless game and will spend the evening on here mocking City

