EA Sports showed the cover of Fifa 23 in a social media post

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will be the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports' Fifa football game.

The Australian will be alongside Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe on the cover of Fifa 23.

"Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership," wrote video game developer EA Sports in a social media post showing the cover.

Kerr won the Golden Boot in 2021-22 as top scorer in the Women's Super League.

She scored 20 WSL goals, helping Chelsea win the WSL title and FA Cup last season.

Kerr won the PFA players' player of the year and Football Writers' Association (FWA) awards for the 2021-22 campaign.

Female players have only featured on regional covers, with American Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair alongside Argentina star Lionel Messi on the North American editions of Fifa 16, which was the first to have women's teams.

This year's edition of the game will be the final Fifa branded game by EA Sports as its partnership with world football's governing body is to come to an end.