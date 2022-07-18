Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Ryan Leak scored one goal for Burton last season, in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Port Vale

Salford City have signed defender Ryan Leak from League One club Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old made 22 appearances for the Brewers last season after joining them from Spanish club Burgos.

He has agreed a two-year contract at the Peninsula Stadium.

"Salford is an ambitious club with big aspirations, and I hope to contribute to more success for the club in the next step of my career," Leak told the club website.

He is the club's fourth summer signing since the appointment of boss Neil Wood, following Callum Hendry, Elliot Watt and Stevie Mallan.

Explaining the decision to sell the player, Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: "We received an offer we felt was good for the club and it gives Leaky the chance to get more minutes under his belt."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.