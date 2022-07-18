Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maya Le Tissier has represented England at under-23 level

Brighton defender Maya Le Tissier is set to join Manchester United in a long-term deal after the club agreed to pay her release clause.

Le Tissier broke the record for the most appearances by a teenager in the Women's Super League last season.

The Guernsey-born player, 20, has represented England at under-23 level.

Rivals Manchester City also showed interest, while Chelsea enquired about her in January.

Le Tissier could be seen as a long-term replacement for Ona Batlle, who has attracted heavy interest from Barcelona and her contract runs out next year.

Le Tissier can play as a centre-back and Manchester United have been looking to strengthen in that department this summer.