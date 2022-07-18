Maya Le Tissier; Brighton defender set to join Manchester United
Brighton defender Maya Le Tissier is set to join Manchester United in a long-term deal after the club agreed to pay her release clause.
Le Tissier broke the record for the most appearances by a teenager in the Women's Super League last season.
The Guernsey-born player, 20, has represented England at under-23 level.
Rivals Manchester City also showed interest, while Chelsea enquired about her in January.
Le Tissier could be seen as a long-term replacement for Ona Batlle, who has attracted heavy interest from Barcelona and her contract runs out next year.
Le Tissier can play as a centre-back and Manchester United have been looking to strengthen in that department this summer.