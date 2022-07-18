Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ryan Law (right) has made 31 senior appearances for Plymouth in all

Gillingham have signed defender Ryan Law from League One club Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old played in 22 games last season and scored two goals for the Pilgrims - including one in extra-time of their FA Cup victory at Birmingham.

The left-back has previously had loan spells with Gloucester City and Torquay in the National League.

Law came through Plymouth's academy system and made his professional debut in an EFL Trophy tie in November 2018.

