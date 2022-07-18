Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Rollin Menayese played three games for Wales under-17s earlier in his career

Hartlepool United have signed former Wales Under-17 international defender Rollin Menayese on loan from fellow League Two side Walsall for the season.

The 24-year-old, who was born in DR Congo but brought up in Wales and was on Cardiff's books as a junior, has three goals in 132 senior games.

Menayese also spent time at Bristol Rovers, Swindon, Aldershot and Mansfield before joining Walsall.

"I love to defend and I want to give my all for this team," Menayese said. external-link

"I spoke to the manager [ex-Hearts midfielder Paul Hartley] last week and he spoke to me about the ambitions of the football club and the way he wants to play. After speaking to him, it was a easy decision."

Boss Hartley added: "He is a still a young lad but he has plenty of experience in this league. He loves to defend but has great athleticism."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.