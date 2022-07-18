Last updated on .From the section European Football

Santi Mina is in his second spell at Celta Vigo, having rejoined the club in 2019 after a four-year spell with Valencia

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina has demanded his "immediate reinstatement" to the Celta Vigo squad, says the La Liga club.

Celta temporarily dismissed Mina from first-team training and opened disciplinary proceedings after he was sentenced to four years in prison.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of sexual abuse in May but has appealed the verdict.

The incident took place in June 2017, when Mina was a Valencia player.

David Goldar, who plays for Spanish second-tier side Ibiza, was found not guilty after being accused of being an accomplice.

Mina was accused of raping a woman in a camper van in Mojacar, south-east Spain, where Mina was on holiday with Goldar, 27.

Mina and Goldar said the woman consented to their sexual relations.

Mina was cleared of the sexual aggression charge he was also facing, which is associated with intimidation or violence against the victim.

The former Spain Under-21 striker returned to Celta in 2019 and has made more than 150 appearances over two spells with his boyhood club, scoring nine goals from 36 games in 2021-22.

Celta said the club "reserves the right to claim, if the conviction is confirmed, all damages caused by the player's behaviour, both financially and in terms of the club's image, while respecting his right to appeal from today".

They added Mina has rejected an offer to play for a team in another league.