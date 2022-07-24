Close menu
Scottish League Cup
AberdeenAberdeen3Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Aberdeen 3-0 Raith Rovers: Bojan Miovski scores on debut as Kirkcaldy side exit Scottish League Cup

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores from the penalty spot
Bojan Miovski scored on his Aberdeen debut from the penalty spot

New signing Bojan Miovski took just six minutes to open his Aberdeen account as they reached the Scottish League Cup last 16 with four straight group wins.

The striker, who arrived in Scotland on Friday, won and thumped home a penalty against visitors Raith Rovers.

Ross McCrorie fired a superb second and Jonny Hayes slotted the third either side of the break.

Defeat ended Rovers' hopes of progress, leaving Queen of the South to secure the final place in the next stage.

As the Kirkcaldy side missed out on being one of the three best runners-up, Aberdeen made sure of a seeded place in the last 16 by topping their group without conceding a goal.

Manager Jim Goodwin had been forced to wait for almost a month since signing Miovski from MTK Budapest because of visa problems.

The North Macedonia striker made his mark immediately, earning a penalty after being caught from behind by Sam Stanton as the ball deflected into his path just outside the six-yard box.

Stealing the ball off team-mate Matty Kennedy, Miovski fired the spot-kick high into the junction between post and bar.

Draws with League 2 sides Stirling Albion and Dumbarton had hampered Rovers' chances, but the Championship side would still have progressed had they managed a draw, and taken a penalty shootout bonus point, and they responded pluckily to that early blow.

Jamie Gullan sent a flick spinning dangerously across the face of goal before forcing a good save from goalkeeper Kelle Roos with a shot on the turn, while strike partner Dario Zanatta had a low drive deflected just wide.

However, midfielder McCrorie's thundering drive in off the underside of the crossbar from 22 yards shortly before the break settled the nerves of a fragile-looking home defence and took the wind out of the visitors' sails.

After Hayes slotted home on the break when Miovski cleverly left the ball for the wing-back as the Rovers defence waited for an offside flag against the striker, it was a case of Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson battling manfully to keep the score down.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25RichardsonBooked at 84mins
  • 5StewartBooked at 89mins
  • 4Scales
  • 26HancockSubstituted forRamírezat 59'minutes
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16Ramadani
  • 33KennedySubstituted forWatkinsat 73'minutes
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forPolvaraat 73'minutes
  • 17HayesSubstituted forDuncanat 68'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 18McLennan
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 27Bates
  • 28Milne
  • 99Ramírez

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 17Thomson
  • 4Millen
  • 5Berra
  • 3DickBooked at 84mins
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forMahadyat 82'minutes
  • 20Brown
  • 16StantonBooked at 6mins
  • 22Ross
  • 25ArnottSubstituted forEastonat 56'minutes
  • 11ZanattaSubstituted forCoulsonat 82'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 9GullanSubstituted forMitchellat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13McNeil
  • 19Mahady
  • 23Easton
  • 26Mitchell
  • 27Coulson
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
8,785

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 3, Raith Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Raith Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Booking

    Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ross Millen.

  13. Booking

    Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Quinn Coulson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Quinn Coulson (Raith Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  19. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Quinn Coulson replaces Dario Zanatta.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories