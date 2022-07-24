Match ends, Aberdeen 3, Raith Rovers 0.
New signing Bojan Miovski took just six minutes to open his Aberdeen account as they reached the Scottish League Cup last 16 with four straight group wins.
The striker, who arrived in Scotland on Friday, won and thumped home a penalty against visitors Raith Rovers.
Ross McCrorie fired a superb second and Jonny Hayes slotted the third either side of the break.
Defeat ended Rovers' hopes of progress, leaving Queen of the South to secure the final place in the next stage.
As the Kirkcaldy side missed out on being one of the three best runners-up, Aberdeen made sure of a seeded place in the last 16 by topping their group without conceding a goal.
Manager Jim Goodwin had been forced to wait for almost a month since signing Miovski from MTK Budapest because of visa problems.
The North Macedonia striker made his mark immediately, earning a penalty after being caught from behind by Sam Stanton as the ball deflected into his path just outside the six-yard box.
Stealing the ball off team-mate Matty Kennedy, Miovski fired the spot-kick high into the junction between post and bar.
Draws with League 2 sides Stirling Albion and Dumbarton had hampered Rovers' chances, but the Championship side would still have progressed had they managed a draw, and taken a penalty shootout bonus point, and they responded pluckily to that early blow.
Jamie Gullan sent a flick spinning dangerously across the face of goal before forcing a good save from goalkeeper Kelle Roos with a shot on the turn, while strike partner Dario Zanatta had a low drive deflected just wide.
However, midfielder McCrorie's thundering drive in off the underside of the crossbar from 22 yards shortly before the break settled the nerves of a fragile-looking home defence and took the wind out of the visitors' sails.
After Hayes slotted home on the break when Miovski cleverly left the ball for the wing-back as the Rovers defence waited for an offside flag against the striker, it was a case of Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson battling manfully to keep the score down.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25RichardsonBooked at 84mins
- 5StewartBooked at 89mins
- 4Scales
- 26HancockSubstituted forRamírezat 59'minutes
- 2McCrorie
- 16Ramadani
- 33KennedySubstituted forWatkinsat 73'minutes
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forPolvaraat 73'minutes
- 17HayesSubstituted forDuncanat 68'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 18McLennan
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 27Bates
- 28Milne
- 99Ramírez
Raith Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 17Thomson
- 4Millen
- 5Berra
- 3DickBooked at 84mins
- 7ConnollySubstituted forMahadyat 82'minutes
- 20Brown
- 16StantonBooked at 6mins
- 22Ross
- 25ArnottSubstituted forEastonat 56'minutes
- 11ZanattaSubstituted forCoulsonat 82'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 9GullanSubstituted forMitchellat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 13McNeil
- 19Mahady
- 23Easton
- 26Mitchell
- 27Coulson
- 29Young
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 8,785
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Raith Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).
Post update
Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Post update
Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Booking
Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Quinn Coulson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Quinn Coulson (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).
Post update
Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Quinn Coulson replaces Dario Zanatta.