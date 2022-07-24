Aberdeen v Raith Rovers

Foul by Mason Hancock (Aberdeen).
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 26Hancock
- 2McCrorie
- 16Ramadani
- 33Kennedy
- 10Besuijen
- 17Hayes
- 9Miovski
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 18McLennan
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 27Bates
- 28Milne
- 99Ramírez
Raith Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 17Thomson
- 4Millen
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 20Brown
- 16StantonBooked at 6mins
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 11Zanatta
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 13McNeil
- 19Mahady
- 23Easton
- 26Mitchell
- 27Coulson
- 29Young
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Live Text
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Raith Rovers 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Arnott (Raith Rovers).
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.