Greenock Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 2Pignatiello
- 5Baird
- 4O'Connor
- 3StrappSubstituted forHynesat 72'minutes
- 32LyonSubstituted forJacobsat 64'minutes
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 17McGrattanSubstituted forMcGregorat 64'minutes
- 7KabiaSubstituted forGarrityat 56'minutes
- 19EasdaleSubstituted forMuirheadat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 9Muirhead
- 16Hynes
- 18Garrity
- 20Green
- 24McGregor
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Weir
- 6Horne
- 5Wilson
- 3Martyniuk
- 19Gray
- 22Connolly
- 11Gray
- 7TurnerBooked at 69mins
- 21Barrett
- 14Hunter
- 20SmithSubstituted forMcGachieat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Stewart
- 9McGachie
- 15Grigor
- 16Hancock
- 17Doan
- 18Khan
- 25Andrews
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Darren Hynes replaces Lewis Strapp.
Booking
Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Foul by Lewis McGregor (Morton).
Post update
Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Kieran McGachie replaces Kevin Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGregor replaces Lewis McGrattan.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Kyle Jacobs replaces Reece Lyon.
Attempt missed. Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces Alexander Easdale.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Michael Garrity replaces Jaze Kabia.
Jaze Kabia (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.