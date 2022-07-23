Close menu
Scottish League Cup
MortonGreenock Morton2Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose1

Greenock Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 2Pignatiello
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3StrappSubstituted forHynesat 72'minutes
  • 32LyonSubstituted forJacobsat 64'minutes
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 17McGrattanSubstituted forMcGregorat 64'minutes
  • 7KabiaSubstituted forGarrityat 56'minutes
  • 19EasdaleSubstituted forMuirheadat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 16Hynes
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Green
  • 24McGregor

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Weir
  • 6Horne
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 19Gray
  • 22Connolly
  • 11Gray
  • 7TurnerBooked at 69mins
  • 21Barrett
  • 14Hunter
  • 20SmithSubstituted forMcGachieat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Stewart
  • 9McGachie
  • 15Grigor
  • 16Hancock
  • 17Doan
  • 18Khan
  • 25Andrews
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamBonnyrigg Rose
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

  2. Post update

    Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Darren Hynes replaces Lewis Strapp.

  4. Booking

    Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McGregor (Morton).

  8. Post update

    Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Kieran McGachie replaces Kevin Smith.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGregor replaces Lewis McGrattan.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Kyle Jacobs replaces Reece Lyon.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

  16. Post update

    Ross Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces Alexander Easdale.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Michael Garrity replaces Jaze Kabia.

  20. Post update

    Jaze Kabia (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories