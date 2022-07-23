Close menu
Scottish League Cup
FalkirkFalkirk1ClydeClyde0

Falkirk v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Williamson
  • 6DonaldsonSubstituted forMcCannat 45'minutes
  • 22McKay
  • 26Mackie
  • 8Hetherington
  • 4McGinn
  • 11McGuffieSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
  • 14Yeats
  • 7Morrison
  • 18OliverSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Alegría
  • 12Martin
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Wilson
  • 20Sneddon
  • 27Connolly
  • 28Carroll

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 2LyonBooked at 45mins
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 23Hendji
  • 7Duthie
  • 8Gomis
  • 6Grant
  • 17CameronSubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
  • 10Cunningham
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 9Allan
  • 12Rodden
  • 14Kennedy
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 24Ross
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Craig McGuffie.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Juan Alegría replaces Gary Oliver.

  4. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

  6. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Oliver McDonald replaces Kurtis Roberts.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Allan replaces Euan Cameron.

  10. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

  12. Post update

    Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).

  14. Post update

    Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Peter Grant (Clyde).

  16. Post update

    Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).

  18. Post update

    Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brad McKay (Falkirk).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421147-38
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4310101911
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112411-74
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001211112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103411-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

