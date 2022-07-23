Falkirk v Clyde

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Morrison
- 2Williamson
- 6DonaldsonSubstituted forMcCannat 45'minutes
- 22McKay
- 26Mackie
- 8Hetherington
- 4McGinn
- 11McGuffieSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
- 14Yeats
- 7Morrison
- 18OliverSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Alegría
- 12Martin
- 15McCann
- 16Ross
- 17Wilson
- 20Sneddon
- 27Connolly
- 28Carroll
Clyde
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 2LyonBooked at 45mins
- 4McLean
- 3Grant
- 23Hendji
- 7Duthie
- 8Gomis
- 6Grant
- 17CameronSubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
- 10Cunningham
- 11RobertsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 9Allan
- 12Rodden
- 14Kennedy
- 15Scullion
- 16McDonald
- 19Cuddihy
- 24Ross
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Craig McGuffie.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Juan Alegría replaces Gary Oliver.
Post update
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Post update
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Oliver McDonald replaces Kurtis Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Allan replaces Euan Cameron.
Post update
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Post update
Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).
Post update
Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Peter Grant (Clyde).
Post update
Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).
Post update
Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Post update
Foul by Brad McKay (Falkirk).