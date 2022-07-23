Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle3MontroseMontrose1

Partick Thistle v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 3Milne
  • 15McKinnonSubstituted forMullenat 69'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forTurnerat 70'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 45'minutes
  • 14SmithSubstituted forLawlessat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 6Turner
  • 10Dowds
  • 11Lawless
  • 17Weston
  • 19Mullen
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lennox
  • 7WebsterBooked at 60mins
  • 5Waddell
  • 14DillonSubstituted forQuinnat 50'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 10Milne
  • 6Masson
  • 22BrownSubstituted forRennieat 72'minutes
  • 15WhatleySubstituted forCallaghanat 59'minutes
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 9Campbell
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
1,578

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Craig Brown.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Daniel Mullen replaces Cole McKinnon.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Montrose 1. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Lawless.

  6. Post update

    Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  8. Booking

    Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Mark Whatley.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Graham Webster.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 1. Craig Brown (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston following a fast break.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Seán Dillon because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Anton Dowds replaces Brian Graham.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0. Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories