Partick Thistle v Montrose

Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Craig Brown.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 15McKinnonSubstituted forMullenat 69'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forTurnerat 70'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 45'minutes
- 14SmithSubstituted forLawlessat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 6Turner
- 10Dowds
- 11Lawless
- 17Weston
- 19Mullen
- 27Lyon
- 29Mackenzie
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lennox
- 7WebsterBooked at 60mins
- 5Waddell
- 14DillonSubstituted forQuinnat 50'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 10Milne
- 6Masson
- 22BrownSubstituted forRennieat 72'minutes
- 15WhatleySubstituted forCallaghanat 59'minutes
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 9Campbell
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 1,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Daniel Mullen replaces Cole McKinnon.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Montrose 1. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Booking
Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Mark Whatley.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 1. Craig Brown (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Seán Dillon because of an injury.
Post update
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Anton Dowds replaces Brian Graham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0. Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.