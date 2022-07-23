Kilmarnock v Stenhousemuir

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20Walker
- 25AlebiosuSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 19WrightBooked at 65mins
- 2Mayo
- 21McInroy
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 53mins
- 31Polworth
- 4Power
- 7McKenzie
- 10JonesSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 12Hodson
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 24McGowan
- 26Connell
- 27Cameron
- 34Watson
- 50Woods
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Brennan
- 15CorbettBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWalkerat 66'minutes
- 5Crighton
- 25Jamieson
- 3Yeats
- 6Wedderburn
- 23BrysonSubstituted forForbesat 58'minutes
- 16O'Reilly
- 17Anderson
- 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 58'minutes
- 10Yates
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 7Forbes
- 11Brown
- 18Joseph
- 19Sewell
- 20Cantley
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Scott Walker replaces Adam Corbett.
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Jordan Jones.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Conor Brennan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.