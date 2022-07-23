Close menu
Scottish League Cup
KilmarnockKilmarnock3StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Kilmarnock v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20Walker
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 19WrightBooked at 65mins
  • 2Mayo
  • 21McInroy
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 53mins
  • 31Polworth
  • 4Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10JonesSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 12Hodson
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 24McGowan
  • 26Connell
  • 27Cameron
  • 34Watson
  • 50Woods

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Brennan
  • 15CorbettBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWalkerat 66'minutes
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3Yeats
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 23BrysonSubstituted forForbesat 58'minutes
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 17Anderson
  • 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 58'minutes
  • 10Yates

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 7Forbes
  • 11Brown
  • 18Joseph
  • 19Sewell
  • 20Cantley
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

  2. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  11. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).

  13. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Scott Walker replaces Adam Corbett.

  16. Booking

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Jordan Jones.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Conor Brennan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
Top Stories