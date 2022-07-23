Dundee v Forfar Athletic

Goal! Dundee 5, Forfar Athletic 0. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Mulligan.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Sharp
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 5Sweeney
- 3MarshallSubstituted forMcMullanat 45'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 24AndersonSubstituted forWilliamsonat 45'minutes
- 15Mulligan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forMcCowanat 61'minutes
- 11McGinnSubstituted forRuddenat 62'minutes
- 7JakubiakSubstituted forCameronat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 17McCowan
- 18McMullan
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 21Lawlor
- 22Williamson
- 25Cameron
- 27Strachan
- 28Fisher
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 19Munro
- 15HussainSubstituted forAbedat 49'minutes
- 3Brindley
- 8Jack
- 10Slater
- 6HuttonSubstituted forMooreat 49'minutes
- 7Thomson
- 11McCluskey
- 17ArmourSubstituted forAitkenat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Aitken
- 12Moore
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 22Abed
- 23Irvine
- 24Hanratty
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 1,854
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces Ben Armour.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tyler French (Dundee).
Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Zak Rudden replaces Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Lyall Cameron replaces Alex Jakubiak.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Luke McCowan replaces Paul McGowan.
Dangerous play by Alex Jakubiak (Dundee).
Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Munro.
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Jack (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Williamson (Dundee).
Andrew Munro (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.