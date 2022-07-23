Close menu
Scottish League Cup
DundeeDundee5ForfarForfar Athletic0

Dundee v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forMcMullanat 45'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 24AndersonSubstituted forWilliamsonat 45'minutes
  • 15Mulligan
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forMcCowanat 61'minutes
  • 11McGinnSubstituted forRuddenat 62'minutes
  • 7JakubiakSubstituted forCameronat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17McCowan
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 21Lawlor
  • 22Williamson
  • 25Cameron
  • 27Strachan
  • 28Fisher

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Nditi
  • 19Munro
  • 15HussainSubstituted forAbedat 49'minutes
  • 3Brindley
  • 8Jack
  • 10Slater
  • 6HuttonSubstituted forMooreat 49'minutes
  • 7Thomson
  • 11McCluskey
  • 17ArmourSubstituted forAitkenat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Aitken
  • 12Moore
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Abed
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Hanratty
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
1,854

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 5, Forfar Athletic 0. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Mulligan.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces Ben Armour.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tyler French (Dundee).

  6. Post update

    Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Zak Rudden replaces Niall McGinn.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Lyall Cameron replaces Alex Jakubiak.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Luke McCowan replaces Paul McGowan.

  10. Post update

    Dangerous play by Alex Jakubiak (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Munro.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  14. Post update

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  16. Post update

    Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Jack (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Andrew Munro (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Top Stories