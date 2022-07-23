Close menu
Scottish League Cup
StirlingStirling Albion2PeterheadPeterhead0

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Law
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Cummins
  • 3ClarkSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes
  • 7DunsmoreSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forBannerat 34'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 21Cooper
  • 9Carrick
  • 14BurnsSubstituted forMcLeanat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 4McLean
  • 11Denholm
  • 12Banner
  • 15Moore
  • 20Greenhorn
  • 22Harrower
  • 24Curtis
  • 25Wyles

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Newman
  • 2McGale
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Brown
  • 3Strachan
  • 8Redman
  • 6Brown
  • 10Brown
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 9AdeyemoBooked at 63mins
  • 11McLeodSubstituted forStrachanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Simpson
  • 14Strachan
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Ross Hardie
Attendance:
302

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Strachan replaces Cody McLeod.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Peterhead 0. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Daniel Denholm replaces Cameron Clark.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Paul McLean replaces Danny Burns.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

  9. Post update

    Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Booking

    Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.

  15. Post update

    Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).

  18. Post update

    Danny Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kieran Moore replaces Aaron Dunsmore.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

