Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Strachan replaces Cody McLeod.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Law
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 6Cummins
- 3ClarkSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes
- 7DunsmoreSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
- 10LeitchSubstituted forBannerat 34'minutes
- 18Clark
- 21Cooper
- 9Carrick
- 14BurnsSubstituted forMcLeanat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 4McLean
- 11Denholm
- 12Banner
- 15Moore
- 20Greenhorn
- 22Harrower
- 24Curtis
- 25Wyles
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Newman
- 2McGale
- 4Wilson
- 5Brown
- 3Strachan
- 8Redman
- 6Brown
- 10Brown
- 7O'Keefe
- 9AdeyemoBooked at 63mins
- 11McLeodSubstituted forStrachanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Simpson
- 14Strachan
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
- Attendance:
- 302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Peterhead 0. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Daniel Denholm replaces Cameron Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Paul McLean replaces Danny Burns.
Attempt saved. Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Olajuwon Adeyemo (Peterhead).
Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Danny Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Danny Strachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kieran Moore replaces Aaron Dunsmore.