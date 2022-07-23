St Mirren v FC Edinburgh

Substitution, FC Edinburgh. John Robertson replaces Innes Murray.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Urminsky
- 31Gallagher
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 23Strain
- 17BaccusSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forReidat 45'minutes
- 6O'Hara
- 2Tait
- 7AyungaSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
- 25OffordSubstituted forGreiveat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 15Reid
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 22Fraser
- 24Jamieson
- 26Lyness
- 30Taylor
FC Edinburgh
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3McIntyre
- 17Fontaine
- 16Brydon
- 30Crane
- 2MacDonald
- 23MurraySubstituted forRobertsonat 76'minutes
- 8TappingBooked at 45mins
- 22BrianBooked at 12minsSubstituted forJardineat 45'minutes
- 10Handling
- 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hamilton
- 5Travis
- 6Jardine
- 7Shanley
- 11Robertson
- 14Watson
- 18Reid
- 21Quate
- 33Docherty
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Keanu Baccus.
Post update
Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Ryan Shanley replaces Ouzy See.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Kieran Offord.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Jonah Ayunga.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, FC Edinburgh 1. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, FC Edinburgh 0. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Mirren 2, FC Edinburgh 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Daniel Jardine replaces Ciaran Brian.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Dylan Reid replaces Ethan Erhahon.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Mirren 2, FC Edinburgh 0.
Booking
Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.