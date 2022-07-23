Close menu
Scottish League Cup
St MirrenSt Mirren3FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh1

St Mirren v FC Edinburgh

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Urminsky
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forReidat 45'minutes
  • 6O'Hara
  • 2Tait
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
  • 25OffordSubstituted forGreiveat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 22Fraser
  • 24Jamieson
  • 26Lyness
  • 30Taylor

FC Edinburgh

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3McIntyre
  • 17Fontaine
  • 16Brydon
  • 30Crane
  • 2MacDonald
  • 23MurraySubstituted forRobertsonat 76'minutes
  • 8TappingBooked at 45mins
  • 22BrianBooked at 12minsSubstituted forJardineat 45'minutes
  • 10Handling
  • 9SeeSubstituted forShanleyat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hamilton
  • 5Travis
  • 6Jardine
  • 7Shanley
  • 11Robertson
  • 14Watson
  • 18Reid
  • 21Quate
  • 33Docherty
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamFC Edinburgh
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Edinburgh. John Robertson replaces Innes Murray.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Keanu Baccus.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brydon (FC Edinburgh).

  4. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Ryan Shanley replaces Ouzy See.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Kieran Offord.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Jonah Ayunga.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh).

  10. Post update

    Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 3, FC Edinburgh 1. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran Offord (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 3, FC Edinburgh 0. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins St. Mirren 2, FC Edinburgh 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Daniel Jardine replaces Ciaran Brian.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Dylan Reid replaces Ethan Erhahon.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Mirren 2, FC Edinburgh 0.

  18. Booking

    Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Callum Tapping (FC Edinburgh).

  20. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories