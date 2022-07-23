Arbroath v Airdrieonians

Substitution, Arbroath. Dylan Paterson replaces Bobby Linn.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'BrienSubstituted forFosuat 67'minutes
- 3HamiltonBooked at 27mins
- 12StewartSubstituted forCraigenat 66'minutes
- 7Gold
- 6Low
- 11LinnSubstituted forPatersonat 74'minutes
- 8McKennaSubstituted forJacobsat 67'minutes
- 16ShanksSubstituted forHilsonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Jacobs
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 21Gill
- 27Fosu
- 28Craigen
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Hutton
- 16Watson
- 4McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 20GibsonSubstituted forGunnat 67'minutes
- 10Frizzell
- 17Devenny
- 19Deveney
- 23McGillSubstituted forKouider-Aïssaat 55'minutes
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 1Rae
- 7Kouider-Aïssa
- 21Gunn
- 24Tran
- 25Spalding
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Keaghan Jacobs (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Post update
Kyan Gunn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyan Gunn replaces Cole Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Thomas O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Kieran Shanks.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. James Craigen replaces Scott Stewart.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 3, Airdrieonians 0. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Post update
Cole Gibson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.