Scottish League Cup
ArbroathArbroath3AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Arbroath v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'BrienSubstituted forFosuat 67'minutes
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 27mins
  • 12StewartSubstituted forCraigenat 66'minutes
  • 7Gold
  • 6Low
  • 11LinnSubstituted forPatersonat 74'minutes
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forJacobsat 67'minutes
  • 16ShanksSubstituted forHilsonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Jacobs
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 21Gill
  • 27Fosu
  • 28Craigen

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-4-3

  • 18Hutton
  • 16Watson
  • 4McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 20GibsonSubstituted forGunnat 67'minutes
  • 10Frizzell
  • 17Devenny
  • 19Deveney
  • 23McGillSubstituted forKouider-Aïssaat 55'minutes
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Rae
  • 7Kouider-Aïssa
  • 21Gunn
  • 24Tran
  • 25Spalding
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Dylan Paterson replaces Bobby Linn.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  3. Post update

    Keaghan Jacobs (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

  6. Post update

    Kyan Gunn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyan Gunn replaces Cole Gibson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Thomas O'Brien.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Michael McKenna.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Kieran Shanks.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. James Craigen replaces Scott Stewart.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 3, Airdrieonians 0. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  19. Post update

    Cole Gibson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories