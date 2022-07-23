Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Ross CountyRoss County7East FifeEast Fife0

Ross County v East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5BaldwinSubstituted forJohnsonat 56'minutes
  • 6IacovittiSubstituted forHarmonat 45'minutes
  • 3Purrington
  • 8Callachan
  • 14Loturi
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 56'minutes
  • 10DhandaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
  • 11SimsSubstituted forAkioat 30'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila

Substitutes

  • 12Johnson
  • 15Watson
  • 16Harmon
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 31Eastwood

East Fife

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Smith
  • 3Mercer
  • 15Denham
  • 5Steele
  • 2MurdochBooked at 33mins
  • 7Schiavone
  • 14Walls
  • 4Millar
  • 12Newton
  • 18Williamson
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 6Allan
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Martin
  • 11Healy
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Anderson
  • 19Williamson
  • 20Healy
  • 21Fleming
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
726

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home16
Away0
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  2. Post update

    Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Schiavone (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Paton (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Schiavone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Yan Dhanda.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. William Akio (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 7, East Fife 0. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Samuel Denham.

  12. Booking

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 6, East Fife 0. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Williamson (East Fife).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Scott Mercer (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Callum Johnson replaces Jack Baldwin.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories