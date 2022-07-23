Ross County v East Fife

Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 5BaldwinSubstituted forJohnsonat 56'minutes
- 6IacovittiSubstituted forHarmonat 45'minutes
- 3Purrington
- 8Callachan
- 14Loturi
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 56'minutes
- 10DhandaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
- 11SimsSubstituted forAkioat 30'minutes
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
Substitutes
- 12Johnson
- 15Watson
- 16Harmon
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 31Eastwood
East Fife
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Smith
- 3Mercer
- 15Denham
- 5Steele
- 2MurdochBooked at 33mins
- 7Schiavone
- 14Walls
- 4Millar
- 12Newton
- 18Williamson
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 6Allan
- 8Slattery
- 10Martin
- 11Healy
- 16Cunningham
- 17Anderson
- 19Williamson
- 20Healy
- 21Fleming
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 726
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Schiavone (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Paton (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County).
Ryan Schiavone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Yan Dhanda.
Attempt missed. William Akio (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 7, East Fife 0. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Samuel Denham.
Booking
Yan Dhanda (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Yan Dhanda (Ross County) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 6, East Fife 0. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Williamson (East Fife).
Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).
Post update
Scott Mercer (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Callum Johnson replaces Jack Baldwin.