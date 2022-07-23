Close menu
Scottish League Cup
DunfermlineDunfermline1AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic



Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 3Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 5Hamilton
  • 18Allan
  • 7O'Hara
  • 14McCann
  • 9WightonSubstituted forTodorovat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 8Chalmers
  • 10Todorov
  • 19Fenton
  • 20Little
  • 24Rennie
  • 25Beagley
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod

Alloa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 14Stanger
  • 5Graham
  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 11MillerSubstituted forKingat 68'minutes
  • 12Scougall
  • 15MacIver
  • 18Sammon
  • 10RoddenSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 16King
  • 17Khyyam
  • 19Buchanan
  • 21Burt
  • 22McLaren
  • 24Suleyman
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam King replaces Murray Miller.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nikolay Todorov replaces Craig Wighton.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.

  12. Post update

    Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Top Stories