Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mehmet
- 2Comrie
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 3Edwards
- 26Todd
- 5Hamilton
- 18Allan
- 7O'Hara
- 14McCann
- 9WightonSubstituted forTodorovat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 8Chalmers
- 10Todorov
- 19Fenton
- 20Little
- 24Rennie
- 25Beagley
- 27Young
- 28Tod
Alloa
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Hogarth
- 2Taggart
- 14Stanger
- 5Graham
- 3Church
- 7Cawley
- 11MillerSubstituted forKingat 68'minutes
- 12Scougall
- 15MacIver
- 18Sammon
- 10RoddenSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 16King
- 17Khyyam
- 19Buchanan
- 21Burt
- 22McLaren
- 24Suleyman
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam King replaces Murray Miller.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nikolay Todorov replaces Craig Wighton.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).
Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.