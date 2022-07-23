Close menu
Scottish League Cup
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1AyrAyr United0

St Johnstone v Ayr United

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Parish
  • 2Brown
  • 5Cleary
  • 4ConsidineSubstituted forMcGowanat 72'minutes
  • 14WrightSubstituted forO'Halloranat 45'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 22Hallberg
  • 19Montgomery
  • 23CareySubstituted forKucheriavyiat 72'minutes
  • 29Murphy
  • 7MaySubstituted forStevenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Davidson
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 13McGowan
  • 16Mahon
  • 20Sinclair
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 28Ferguson
  • 33Steven

Ayr

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Musonda
  • 15Kirk
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 10O'Connor
  • 6Murdoch
  • 11Mitchell-LawsonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 71'minutes
  • 31SmithSubstituted forDempseyat 71'minutes
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 23Ashford

Substitutes

  • 5McGinty
  • 8Dempsey
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Albinson
  • 22McKenzie
  • 26Bilham
  • 28Jeanes
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Maksym Kucheriavyi replaces Graham Carey.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Ryan McGowan replaces Andrew Considine.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Ben Dempsey replaces Paul Smith.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  6. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daire O'Connor (Ayr United).

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Frankie Musonda.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Taylor Steven replaces Stevie May.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by James Brown.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Kirk (Ayr United).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  19. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
