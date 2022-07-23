St Johnstone v Ayr United

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Maksym Kucheriavyi replaces Graham Carey.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Parish
- 2Brown
- 5Cleary
- 4ConsidineSubstituted forMcGowanat 72'minutes
- 14WrightSubstituted forO'Halloranat 45'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 22Hallberg
- 19Montgomery
- 23CareySubstituted forKucheriavyiat 72'minutes
- 29Murphy
- 7MaySubstituted forStevenat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Davidson
- 11O'Halloran
- 13McGowan
- 16Mahon
- 20Sinclair
- 25Ballantyne
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 28Ferguson
- 33Steven
Ayr
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Musonda
- 15Kirk
- 25Ecrepont
- 10O'Connor
- 6Murdoch
- 11Mitchell-LawsonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 71'minutes
- 31SmithSubstituted forDempseyat 71'minutes
- 9Akinyemi
- 23Ashford
Substitutes
- 5McGinty
- 8Dempsey
- 17McAllister
- 20Hewitt
- 21Albinson
- 22McKenzie
- 26Bilham
- 28Jeanes
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Ryan McGowan replaces Andrew Considine.
Substitution, Ayr United. Ben Dempsey replaces Paul Smith.
Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daire O'Connor (Ayr United).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Frankie Musonda.
Attempt saved. Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Taylor Steven replaces Stevie May.
Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.
Attempt saved. Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by James Brown.
Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Kirk (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.