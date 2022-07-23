Close menu
Scottish League Cup
ElginElgin City0Queen of SthQueen of the South2

Elgin City v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hoban
  • 2CooperSubstituted forCairnsat 45'minutes
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Anderson
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7MailerBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSopelat 59'minutes
  • 8CameronBooked at 45mins
  • 11AllenSubstituted forMacInnesat 69'minutes
  • 9Hester
  • 10Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Sopel
  • 15Pires Machado
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Loveland
  • 19Cruickshank
  • 20Cairns
  • 21McHale

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Currie
  • 12McKenna
  • 14MorrisonSubstituted forEastat 65'minutes
  • 2McKayBooked at 35mins
  • 3Quitongo
  • 33GibsonSubstituted forCochraneat 65'minutes
  • 15McGrory
  • 11MurrayBooked at 9mins
  • 10Connelly
  • 8ToddSubstituted forMcKechnieat 30'minutes
  • 7Paton

Substitutes

  • 5McKay
  • 6Cochrane
  • 13Ritchie
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 26Muir
  • 27Gibson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Max Currie.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Kenny MacInnes replaces Fin Allen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jake Dolzanski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

  12. Post update

    Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Euan East replaces Stuart Morrison.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Harry Cochrane replaces William Gibson.

  16. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Sopel (Elgin City).

  18. Post update

    Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fin Allen (Elgin City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Top Stories