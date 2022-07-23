Elgin City v Queen of the South

Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hoban
- 2CooperSubstituted forCairnsat 45'minutes
- 5Dolzanski
- 4McHardy
- 3Anderson
- 6MacEwan
- 7MailerBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSopelat 59'minutes
- 8CameronBooked at 45mins
- 11AllenSubstituted forMacInnesat 69'minutes
- 9Hester
- 10Lawrence
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Sopel
- 15Pires Machado
- 16MacInnes
- 17Antoniazzi
- 18Loveland
- 19Cruickshank
- 20Cairns
- 21McHale
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Currie
- 12McKenna
- 14MorrisonSubstituted forEastat 65'minutes
- 2McKayBooked at 35mins
- 3Quitongo
- 33GibsonSubstituted forCochraneat 65'minutes
- 15McGrory
- 11MurrayBooked at 9mins
- 10Connelly
- 8ToddSubstituted forMcKechnieat 30'minutes
- 7Paton
Substitutes
- 5McKay
- 6Cochrane
- 13Ritchie
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
- 20Irving
- 21McMahon
- 26Muir
- 27Gibson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Elgin City. Kenny MacInnes replaces Fin Allen.
Attempt missed. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jake Dolzanski.
Attempt blocked. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).
Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).
Substitution, Queen of the South. Euan East replaces Stuart Morrison.
Substitution, Queen of the South. Harry Cochrane replaces William Gibson.
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Sopel (Elgin City).
Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fin Allen (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.