Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston1Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Livingston v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 35mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forCancarat 6'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forHoltat 60'minutes
  • 24KellySubstituted forOmeongaat 65'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble
  • 9Anderson
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forMullinat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 18Holt
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 33Omeonga
  • 69Maley

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 2Cameron
  • 15Hill
  • 3Peggie
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 16McNabSubstituted forReillyat 21'minutes
  • 7CardleBooked at 59mins
  • 22Agyeman
  • 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 25'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Reilly
  • 18Sandison
  • 19Barbour
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Owens
  • 25Doherty
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).

  3. Post update

    Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).

  6. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Scott Cameron (Kelty Hearts).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts).

  10. Post update

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Stephane Omeonga replaces Sean Kelly.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  14. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Dylan Bahamboula.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Andrew Shinnie.

  17. Booking

    Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).

  19. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

