Livingston v Kelty Hearts

Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 35mins
- 6Obileye
- 11MontañoSubstituted forCancarat 6'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forHoltat 60'minutes
- 24KellySubstituted forOmeongaat 65'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 19Nouble
- 9Anderson
- 7BahamboulaSubstituted forMullinat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 12Brandon
- 14Mullin
- 18Holt
- 20Bitsindou
- 25Cancar
- 33Omeonga
- 69Maley
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 2Cameron
- 15Hill
- 3Peggie
- 10Barjonas
- 12Tidser
- 16McNabSubstituted forReillyat 21'minutes
- 7CardleBooked at 59mins
- 22Agyeman
- 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 25'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Reilly
- 18Sandison
- 19Barbour
- 20Campbell
- 21Owens
- 25Doherty
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).
Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Scott Cameron (Kelty Hearts).
Foul by Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts).
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Stephane Omeonga replaces Sean Kelly.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Dylan Bahamboula.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Booking
Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.