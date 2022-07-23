Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers

Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces George Oakley.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2DuffySubstituted forDoranat 74'minutes
- 23Delaney
- 5Deas
- 3Harper
- 18Allardice
- 8Carson
- 22Shaw
- 12MacGregor
- 17MackaySubstituted forMckayat 67'minutes
- 14OakleyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSamuelsat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mckay
- 10Doran
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 24Samuels
- 30Boyd
- 32Cairns
- 33Nicolson
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Gourlay
- 2Logan
- 5RossBooked at 60mins
- 26Reynolds
- 3Towler
- 16Vigurs
- 4Scully
- 11McIntosh
- 24FyvieBooked at 55mins
- 20Leitch
- 9MegginsonBooked at 6mins
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 6Neill
- 7McDonagh
- 13McAllister
- 19Thomas
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,020
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Daniel Mackay.
Booking
George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
Post update
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT).
Post update
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Booking
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).