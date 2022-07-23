Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1Cove RangersCove Rangers1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers



Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2DuffySubstituted forDoranat 74'minutes
  • 23Delaney
  • 5Deas
  • 3Harper
  • 18Allardice
  • 8Carson
  • 22Shaw
  • 12MacGregor
  • 17MackaySubstituted forMckayat 67'minutes
  • 14OakleyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSamuelsat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Mckay
  • 10Doran
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Samuels
  • 30Boyd
  • 32Cairns
  • 33Nicolson

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Gourlay
  • 2Logan
  • 5RossBooked at 60mins
  • 26Reynolds
  • 3Towler
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 11McIntosh
  • 24FyvieBooked at 55mins
  • 20Leitch
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 6mins

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 6Neill
  • 7McDonagh
  • 13McAllister
  • 19Thomas
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,020

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces George Oakley.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Daniel Mackay.

  3. Booking

    George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.

  5. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  8. Booking

    Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

  15. Booking

    Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).

  18. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen33009099
2Stirling421157-28
3Raith Rovers31207166
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431083511
2Kilmarnock4310103710
3Stenhousemuir42027526
4Montrose4103510-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216516
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42115327
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411258-34
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082610
2Livingston43017529
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Kelty Hearts410336-33
5Albion410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton43019549
3Queen's Park420210646
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
Top Stories