Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan to their last two Serie A titles - in 2011 and 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that commits him to AC Milan past his 41st birthday.

The Sweden striker, who turns 41 in October, scored eight league goals last season as Milan beat rivals Inter to the Serie A title.

He had knee surgery in May and was expected to be out of action for eight months.

Ibrahimovic revealed at the end of the campaign that he had "barely slept for six months because of the pain".

The former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker returned to AC Milan in 2020, helping them secure a first league title in 11 years.

Ibrahimovic was also at the club when Milan last won the Scudetto, joining on loan from Barcelona and scoring 14 league goals in 29 appearances to fire them to the 2011 title.

He went on to sign a permanent deal but left for Paris St-Germain at the end of the 2011-12 season.

Sweden's all-time leading scorer, with 62 goals in 121 international appearances, is not the only outfield player in his 40s in Europe's top leagues.

Real Betis captain Joaquin, who turns 41 on 21 July, also recently signed a one-year extension to remain at the La Liga club.