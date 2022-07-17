Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ethan Devine's extra-time winner against The New Saints sent Linfield through to the second round

Linfield will play Malmo of Sweden or Lithuania's FK Zalgiris Vilnius if they make it through to the Champions League third qualifying round.

The Blues must first get past Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in the second round, the first leg of which is at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Linfield would be at home in the first leg of the third qualifying round, which would take place on 2 August.

Shamrock Rovers will play Dinamo Zagreb or FC Shkupi if they get through.

The League of Ireland Premier Division champions are up against PFC Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

David Healy's Linfield, who have won the Irish Premiership title for four consecutive seasons, defeated Welsh champions The New Saints in the opening round of qualifiers.

They were on the verge of going out before a stunning strike from captain Jamie Mulgrew four minutes into injury time forced extra time, with substitute Ethan Devine hitting the winner.