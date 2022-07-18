Last updated on .From the section Stoke

D'Margio Wright-Phillips scored his first senior goal in a 3-2 defeat by Fulham in January

Stoke City have agreed an improved contract with winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips following his first-team breakthrough last season.

His deal runs to the end of the 2023-24 season, but now includes the option of an extra year.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances last season, scoring once.

"He's now moving on to more of a first-team contract, which is what we feel he deserves," head of football operations Andy Cousins told the club website. external-link

Stoke signed Wright-Phillips, the son of Shaun and grandson of former England striker Ian Wright, in February 2021 after he came through the academy at Manchester City, playing one EFL Trophy game for their under-21 side.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to get the season going. (Manager) Michael O'Neill has been a massive influence on me - I broke in quite quickly and he's been like a father figure towards me," he said.

"The coaches have been very influential too, staying out with me after training, doing shooting and other little bits that can help improve my game."

Stoke start the new Championship campaign with a trip to Millwall on 30 July.