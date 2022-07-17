Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Okay Yokuslu has won 39 international caps for Turkey, scoring once

West Brom have re-signed Turkey international midfielder Okay Yokuslu on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old played 16 games for Albion during a loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

He was a free agent, having been released by Spanish club Celta Vigo.

"The middle of the park is an area in which I felt we needed more quality and from what I have seen of him, Okay certainly offers that in abundance," said Albion boss Steve Bruce. external-link

"I know he is a fans' favourite following his first spell at the club and I'm confident he will shine for us again this season."

Yokuslu joined Celta Vigo from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018 and made 81 appearances for them.

He made his first Albion debut under then boss Sam Allardyce as a substitute in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham in February 2021 and made his first start at home to Manchester United a week later.

His final game of that loan spell was a 3-1 defeat at Leeds in May last year.

Yokuslu is the third midfielder signed by the Baggies this summer following John Swift and Jed Wallace.

"We faced fierce competition from some big clubs across Europe, but the player made it clear he wanted to return to the Albion, and he has his sights set firmly on the Premier League," Bruce added.

