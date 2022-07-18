Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Armando Broja has been training with the Chelsea first team after flying out late to join them in Los Angeles

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is flying back to England for further talks with West Ham about a potential transfer to the London Stadium.

Broja was initially omitted from the Blues' US tour squad, then flew out last week after a move from Chelsea failed to materialise.

BBC Sport understands no deal has been agreed with West Ham for the 20-year-old Albania forward.

Yet the situation has advanced far enough for him to head back.

Broja scored nine goals in 38 appearances during a successful loan spell at Southampton last season, but the south-coast club was unable to tempt him back on a permanent basis.

Hammers manager David Moyes is trying to reinforce his squad before another European campaign.

Forward positions at the London Stadium have been viewed as an area of weakness, with no adequate back-up for Michail Antonio, 32.

