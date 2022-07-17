Zeno Ibsen Rossi: Cambridge United sign Bournemouth defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Cambridge
Cambridge United have signed Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the League One club and is their fourth summer signing.
Rossi made seven appearances for the Cherries last season in league and cup, plus four during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Dundee.
"I can't wait to show what I am about and learn and develop with the other players and coaching staff," he said.
"I have heard brilliant things about the club, about the people and about the city. I am really excited to embed myself into that."
Former Brentford and Southampton youth player Rossi previously spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Scottish top-flight club Kilmarnock where he played 20 games and scored one goal.
"Zeno is comfortable in possession, has a good range of passing and has many physical qualities to become a strong defender with us," boss Mark Bonner told the U's website.
"He will be determined to play and find a way into the team - as will the other central defenders - and that competition will serve us well throughout the season."
