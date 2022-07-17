Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers lost out on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in last season's Europa League final

Rangers have been drawn against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The Scottish Premiership runners-up and Scottish Cup winners will be in Belgium for the first leg on 2 or 3 August, with the return at Ibrox on 9 August.

The draw for the play-off round will be on 1 August, with those ties taking place over 16-17 and 23-24 August.

Beaten on penalties in last season's Europa League final, the Ibrox side were seeded for the draw.

Should Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team be unsuccessful in either the third qualifying round or play-off, they will go into the Europa League group stage for a fifth season in a row.

Rangers lost at this round to Malmo last year and last made the group stage of the Champions League in 2010-11.

Who are Union Saint-Gilloise?

Union SG topped their domestic standings after the first round of 34 matches last season but finished second behind Club Bruges following the six-match play-off series.

It was the club's first season back in the top flight since the 1973, while the last of their 11 league titles came in 1935.

The Brussels side's youthful squad is peppered with internationals from Luxembourg, Madagascar and Malta as well as several players who have represented their country at youth levels.

Englishmen Christian Burgess, Marcel Lewis and Ross Sykes are also in Karel Geraerts' player pool.

And Brighton and Hove Albion chairman/owner Tony Bloom is the majority owner of Union SG, who play at the 9,400-capacity Stade Joseph Marien.