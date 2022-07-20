Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala scored the final goal in Argentina's 3-0 win against Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley in June

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has signed for Jose Mourinho's Roma on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old attacker joins on a three-year deal, with his contract with Juventus having ended in June.

Dybala scored 115 goals in 293 appearances for the Turin-based club after joining from Palermo in 2015 and won five Serie A titles.

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala said.

"The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with."

Dybala has three goals in 34 international appearances for Argentina, and scored in a 3-0 win over Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley in June - a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America.

Inter Milan's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said they were in talks to sign Dybala in June.

He had been linked with a move to Manchester United or Tottenham in the 2019 summer transfer window, but Juventus opted not to sell.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season in their first campaign under Mourinho, who also guided them to the Europa Conference League title - the club's first European trophy.

"Paulo is a world-renowned player who has won major trophies and gained global acclaim; he will bring that class with him to Roma and I am sure that, with him in the squad, we will be even stronger and more competitive," Tiago Pinto, Roma's general manager, said.

Dybala becomes Mourinho's fourth signing of the summer - following the arrivals of former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, Antwerp goalkeeper Mile Svilar, and defender Zeki Celik from Lille.

The Argentine has chosen to wear the number 21 shirt, which had initially been picked by Matic when he joined last month. The Serbia international has switched to the number eight jersey.

Roma announced the Dybala deal on Wednesday using their social media campaign which features videos of missing children alongside their transfer announcements.