Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is in talks to join Celtic. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port. (Football Scotland)
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe remains firmly part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans and will not be loaned out as the Ibrox club prepare to bring in Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Scottish Sun)
St Mirren are considering a loan move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie amid concerns over the fitness of Trevor Carson. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is also keen on Rangers' Robby McCrorie as he seeks a replacement for the departed Zander Clark. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian "are in the mix for one or two" more new faces this summer, says manager Lee Johnson, who is understood to be in the market for a defender ahead of the Premiership start on 30 July. (Scotsman)
Rangers boss Giovani van Bronckhorst backs new arrival Malik Tillman to fill the void left by Joe Aribo's departure to Southampton. (Herald)
Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says striker Antonio Colak can be a big hit for Rangers and will score goals in their bid to reach the Champions League. (Daily Express)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is "not at all" frustrated by delays in transfer business and is content to begin the season with the squad currently at his disposal. (Edinburgh Evening News)
A new TV deal that will see 38 Scottish Premiership games beamed in Asia has been announced - with Celtic at the centre of attention. (Football Scotland)