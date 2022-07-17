Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is in talks to join Celtic. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe remains firmly part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans and will not be loaned out as the Ibrox club prepare to bring in Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren are considering a loan move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie amid concerns over the fitness of Trevor Carson. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is also keen on Rangers' Robby McCrorie as he seeks a replacement for the departed Zander Clark. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian "are in the mix for one or two" more new faces this summer, says manager Lee Johnson, who is understood to be in the market for a defender ahead of the Premiership start on 30 July. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers boss Giovani van Bronckhorst backs new arrival Malik Tillman to fill the void left by Joe Aribo's departure to Southampton. (Herald) external-link

Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says striker Antonio Colak can be a big hit for Rangers and will score goals in their bid to reach the Champions League. (Daily Express) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is "not at all" frustrated by delays in transfer business and is content to begin the season with the squad currently at his disposal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link