O'Brien and Toffolo look set to be the club's latest recruits after a busy summer

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O'Brien and defender Harry Toffolo.

The pair were key figures in the Terriers' unexpected run to last season's Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Forest.

Since then, Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan has left the club.

O'Brien, 23, has been with Huddersfield since he was 11 while Toffolo, 26, has blossomed at left-back since joining from Lincoln two years ago.

The former England Under-20 international still has a year left on his Huddersfield contract.

Forest's win over Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final saw them return to the Premier League for the first time in over two decades.