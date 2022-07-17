Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Reece Hall-Johnson joined Wrexham in August 2020

Wrexham full-back Reece Hall-Johnson will miss the start of the National League season due to injury.

Manager Phil Parkinson confirmed Hall-Johnson will require surgery but did reveal the nature of the injury.

The 27-year-old did not feature in Wrexham's pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 5-2 win at Nantwich Town.

Parkinson's side travel to Spain for a training camp this week before facing Nottingham Forest Under-23s next Saturday.