Reece Hall Johnson: Surgery rules out Wrexham full-back for start of season
Wrexham full-back Reece Hall-Johnson will miss the start of the National League season due to injury.
Manager Phil Parkinson confirmed Hall-Johnson will require surgery but did reveal the nature of the injury.
The 27-year-old did not feature in Wrexham's pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 5-2 win at Nantwich Town.
Parkinson's side travel to Spain for a training camp this week before facing Nottingham Forest Under-23s next Saturday.